Walk around and look at the faces of people in your everyday life. They are sad, pessimistic, and worried.

They do not think Bush deserves to be president, but they also feel their right to vote has been stripped away - the frustration of some Right-wing Judge appointing a President rather than counting votes has played exactly into the Republican playbook: a)Don't fight fair b)Act like you are entitled c)Ridicule and mock while claiming your opponent is guilty of doing what you are doing.



People are apathetic. They are tired of David vs. Goliath and expect the freedoms the founding fathers fought and won for us won't be molested by bigots and hate-mongers wrapping themselves up in flags and religion.



Perhaps the most disgusting thing about the disingenuous Bush W. George is the wild spending spree going on to attempt to re-steal the White House - while people in America are paying higher gas prices, while costs across the board are going up, and while our jobs are being shipped to other countries. We all know that Bush stands for Big Business - yet he will get votes from people who do not know any better. Luckily, some gay brethren who believed in the Republican ideals have expressed to me that Kerry will be getting their vote. This is a good sign - these are not the "swing" voters - these are minority people realizing they are getting screwed and subscribing to that essential axiom: "Screw me once, shame on you. Screw me twice, shame on me." Look at the amount of MONEY Bush is spending and see if it can't be better spent:





Patrick Martin's article of July 6, 2004 in the World Socialist Web Site states "Bush raised a record $130 million for his 2000 election campaign, but both candidates in 2004 have already shattered that mark. Bush has topped $216 million, with two months to go before the Republican Party’s nominating convention in New York City, which marks the end of official campaign fundraising. Kerry’s campaign reported Thursday that he has collected $182 million in 2003 and the first half of 2004, with another month of fundraising before the Democratic convention, set for July 26-29 in Boston. Kerry raised $34 million in June alone, so his pre-convention total will be well past $200 million and could approach $250 million, while Bush’s fundraising could top $300 million.1". http://www.wsws.org/articles/2004/jul2004/elec-j06.shtml



School programs, no child left behind, the environment, jobs - as long as Bush can pull the "terror threat"

level buzzer whenever, he will jolt the populace. Like the dimwit in the classroom sitting there when 9/11

happened - having to explain his stupidity on Larry King August 12th:

This all started on 9/11. 9/11 changed the world, changed you, changed everybody watching.John Kerry, your opponent, has said at the convention:



Had I been reading to children and had my top aide whisper in my ear, "America's under attack," I would have told those kids very nicely and politely, the president of the United States has something he needs to attend to.



And there's a film showing you sitting.



What was going -- let's explain this, so we hear it from the other side.



G. BUSH: Well, I had just been told by Andrew Card that America was under attack. And I was collecting my thoughts. And I was sitting with a bunch of young kids, and I made the decision there that we would let this part of the program finish, and then I would calmly stand up and thank the teacher and thank the children and go take care of business.And I think what's important is how I reacted when I realized America was under attack. It didn't take me long to figure out we were at war. It didn't take me long to develop a plan that we would go after Al Qaeda. We went into action very quickly.



KING: So you think the criticism was unwarranted?

G. BUSH: Oh, I think it's easy to second-guess a...



KING: What was going...

G. BUSH: What is relevant is whether or not I understand and understood then the stakes. And I recognized that we were at war. And I made a determination that we would do everything we could to bring those killers to justice and to protect the American people. That is my most solemn duty."



WHAT A JOKE! AND WHAT A JERK! THANKS FOR NOT PROTECTING US IN OUR TIME OF NEED, GEORGE.









Here's an interesting story on the failure of Washington's post-Iraq plans by a U.S. Veteran of the Iraq conflict:

And on another matter, WRKO 68O AM in Boston, is supposed to air LIBERAL radio on Saturday nights from

7 PM - 10 PM. They are a bunch of hypocrites and liars. When Reagan left this plane of existence, they pre-empted the "liberal talk" (when it was needed the most). On August 14th there is sports - on a talk radio station! The Olympics - Maybe Mitt Romney demanded it - WRKO says "how high" when Mitt tells them to jump.



WRKO INSULTS INTELLIGENCE

OF RADIO LISTENERS



By Joe Viglione



680 AM in Boston calls itself “The Talk Station”, but truth be told it is the station that talks AT its audience, not to them, and certainly not with them.

In this New World Order where a single judge ushers in a wretched presidency stealing votes from the citizens, a station like WRKO can survive by bashing independent thought.



Entercomm is the parent company of WRKO, running a station that was owned by the Infinity chain for a brief moment and cable mogul Steve Dodge before that. General Tire formerly owned the 50,000 watt powerhouse.



According to BostonRadio.org here is how General Tire lost the WRKO License:

When the Appeals Court ruling on WNAC-TV's license renewal came down on December 4, 1981, things could not have turned out worse for RKO. While the FCC process had been going on, the Securities and Exchange Commission had been investigating RKO for securities fraud. In the settlement of that case, General Tire admitted to cooking its books in order to hide illegal political contributions and bribes paid to foreign officials. Meanwhile, in the FCC proceeding, RKO General had been denying the same allegations. In light of RKO's lack of candor before the FCC, RKO was ruled unfit to be a broadcast licensee, and stripped of all its licenses. The Court of Appeals concurred in the FCC's judgment with respect to WNAC-TV, and ordered a rehearing for the other stations. (The FCC had already rejected an offer by General Tire to spin off its broadcasting division to shareholders.)





The more things change, the more they stay the same. RKO General had its problems and Enterscamm – excuse please,

Entercomm was up on Racketeering charges:



A 1999 Radio and Records article contained this information:



Newsgroups: rec.radio.broadcastingDate: 1999/09/20 Reposted from Radio and Records, Sept. 21: Royce Sues Entercom For Racketeering Royce International Broadcasting's suit, filed in a San Francisco U.S.district court, alleges that violations of the Racketeer Influenced &Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) were involved in Royce's proposedsale of KWOD-FM/Sacramento to Entercom in 1996. Entercom CEODavid Field "conspired to keep other buyers away from Royce so that itcould only deal with Entercom on Entercom's terms," the suit says.



The hosts behave like thugs, and Rich Carbery in his correspondence at least, is not a very nice person. He has a snippy and arrogant tone and cannot deal with any kind of legitimate criticism of weak hosts that appear on the station – from John Depetro to Spencer Hughes, WRKO has become a wasteland of Republican-focused talk.

Callers get cut off in mid-sentence, independent thought is not permitted, yet the station can flourish when the competition is owned by a small pack of players who cannibalize when they can but, for the



most part, just collect whatever ad revenues are out there when their station is the only game in town.

Competition is what made America strong, but Corporations today do not want competition, they have a scorched earth mentality – seek, crush, destroy.



A silly host with a sillier name – “Virgin Boy” – was absolutely gleeful when Bush Jr. dropped the bombs on Iraq in 2003. It was a pathetic moment in Boston radio. And then when “V.B.” – Virgin Boy’s nickname– was leaving the station for Fox 25, a host from the sports station next door, Ted Sarandis, got on mic at WRKO and started attacking his own listeners.



We need President John Kerry to pass a law abolishing dictators running the airwaves. The “public airwaves” should open up to minority people. Thugs like VB, Ted Sarandis, Howie Carr and their cronies should be shipped out to serve in Iraq as “consultants” for Radio Free Iraq. They made fun of Baghdad Bob because they are so much like him.



To be continued August 10, 2004



This is from WRKO's on website

The last mention of a host is June 26th - Dan Kennedy from The Boston Phoenix



Boston- With the presidential race set, Senator Kerry vs. President Bush, WRKO AM 680,The Talk Station brings the debate on the issues of the race to Boston. Beginning Saturday, March 13th at 7:00 p.m., WRKO will air "Counterpoint." "Counterpoint" will present a progressive viewpoint on local, national and international issues. New England residents will be encouraged to participate in the weekend debate. "Counterpoint" will hold open phone lines for the public. Guest hosts will rotate on a weekly basis, offering insight and political perspectives to the WRKO line-up. "This is going to be a very contentious presidential year. The debate will be intense and compelling in Massachusetts. All sides of the issues should be presented and debated. In the end, voters will make a personal decision," said WRKO Program Director Mike Elder. "Counterpoint" airs at 7 p.m. on WRKO AM 680: June 26th: DAN KENNEDY - Media Critic and Political Columnist for The Boston Phoenix

