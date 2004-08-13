How To Read The Nudge Report by Zeusipuss



This is a LIBERAL version of the DRUDGE report. Links galore to keep you updated.

Along with important information you get the Alexa # where the webpage exists on the web (as of today's

three month average). Kerry is currently whipping Bush in regards to web presence - for example:



http://www.johnkerry.com #3557



Today 2,821

1 wk. Avg. 2,761

3 mos. Avg. 3,557



http://www.georgewbush.com #5339 3 month average



Today 6,571 3 mos average 6,817



So Kerry is ranked 2,821 while Bush is at 6,571 a difference of close to four thousand.





Bill Maher.com #365,900http://www.billmaher.com/



Gary Hart warned of Terror Attacks 3 days before 9/11http://www.cnn.com/2001/fyi/news/02/01/us.terrorism/

Bill Mahr's 3rd episode of 2004's Summer Real Time



Here's a great review of the Michael Moore/Bill Maher REAL TIME

http://www.iidb.org/vbb/showthread.php?t=93452



Bill Maher was hilarious on August 13, 2004 with his "Terror Alert Weather Report" - we know the Terrorists want to return to America and get more attention for themselves, and the alleged "President" uses that fear to - not make the people feel safe - to make the citizens of this country fearful so that he can dictate.



THIS HOUSE IS CLEAN vs MISSION ACCOMPLISHED



Zelda Rubinstein from AllMovie.com: Her best-remembered screen role was Tangina, the disastrously self-assured exorcist in the first twoPoltergeist films. Zelda's declaration that "This house is clean" has to be the most famous speaking-too-soon miscalculations in movie history" Doesn't Zelda's "This house is clean" line remind you of Bush saying "Mission Accomplished" - ok, ok, Bush didn't say it, it was more like the "Read My Lips" promise of his dad, we read George W's lips andbehind him was a ludicrous banner "Mission Accomplished." What a charade.



Had enough of politics? Read Joe Vig's Movie Reviews

http://www.joevigfirstimpressions.blogspot.com/



Bush's Message on Economy Takes A Beating 12:34 AM August 7, 2004 http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/5624615/



British soldiers suing of Iraq War Syndrome???

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk/2939354.stm



As far back as October of 2003 - 17 in every 100,000 U.S. soldiers were committing suicide. http://www.smh.com.au/articles/2003/10/13/1065917350950.html?oneclick=true



The Iraq war spurs depression among veterans http://www.healthyplace.com/Communities/depression/news/veterans.asp



Many Large-Newspaper Editorials Praise Kerry Speech Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) http://www.editorandpublisher.com/eandp/news/article_display.jsp?vnu_content_id=1000590405



Terror Threat Is Elevated, coincidentally when John Kerry has Bush on the ropes. Reuters: White House Sees Record Budget Deficit

http://www.reuters.com/newsArticle.jhtml?type=topNews&storyID=5832087&src=rss/topNews§ion=news



Republicans Defect To Kerry Reuters

http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story2&u=/nm/campaign_crossovers_dc



This is a great site!

http://www.buzzflash.com/



Are the terror warnings a political ploy? CNN asks that question giving skewed poll numbers on Sunday Night, August 1, 2004.

Read this: http://talkleft.com/new_archives/006655.html



Republicans politicizing the "Terror Threat", running scared... 200,000 In DC Protest Bush's'War Without End' http://www.rense.com/general24/warw.htm



Fahrenheit 911 plays to 1,000 in Crawford Texas

http://www.billingsgazette.com/testdex.php?id=1&display=rednews/2004/07/29/build/nation/48-f911-crawford.inc



Newsweek Magazine has Kerry 7 Points over Bush in Poll:

http://news.scotsman.com/latest.cfm?id=3283953



17,000 people in Ohio for Kerry

http://blog.johnkerry.com/



Polls Newsweek has Kerry up, CNN/USA Today doesn't. Aberration! Dick Morris - a Republican, and Michael Moore, pro-Kerry, both agree Kerry is WAY up in the actual polls.



http://www.reuters.com/newsArticle.jhtml?type=topNews&storyID=5837616



Paper Reveals Bush-Cheney Organizer Asked Editor to Identify Staffer's Race http://www.editorandpublisher.com/eandp/news/article_display.jsp?vnu_content_id=1000590778



Read

my letter to the Boston Phoenix, August 13, 2004 http://www.bostonphoenix.com/boston/news_features/letters/letters.asp





2,278,866 A Site from one of Bill Maher's guests on August 13:

http://www.pattersonandassociates.com/bios/DL_Hughley/



THIS MATERIAL WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON:

http://joevigfirstimpressions.blogspot.com

but moved to this site on August 14, 2004 4:03 PM



Thursday, July 29, 2004



Kerry Hits A Grand Slam

John Kerry's speech gets an A+. and so the "Terror Threat" is brought to an "Elevated" level. What a joke! Bush has to get his two cents in, so he raises the "terror threat." Kerry's poll numbers were up over Bush before the speech, while Iraq is shadowing Bush - just like Michael Moore's movie playing down in Crawford Texas. What did Vanessa Redgrave say in the film Mission Impossible - "Anonymity is like a warm blanket!" So too the fact that Michael Moore is taking his cameras down to Florida to see that the voting goes smoothly. Ron Reagan Jr. will be replacing Joe Scarborough in Scarborough Country real soon. The show is so much better with Reagan hosting. So Buzzy Linhart calls while I'm trying to write this and hangs up on me! I call him back and he's got some doctor on the floor! What are they wrestling or something? Is he running over the doc with his wheelchair?



Here are some important sites to check out:

http://www.kerry.com/index.php

Poll #s http://www.realclearpolitics.com/bush_vs_kerry.html



This one is frightening: http://bushwacka.org.uk/



So is this: http://www.ericblumrich.com/gta.html



Wow - I got the Vanessa Redgrave quote right from memory. It's on a Queer As Folk site: http://p209.ezboard.com/fqueerasfolk87597frm1.showMessageRange?start=21&stop=40&topicID=53.topic



And http://www.buzzylinhart.com/ will have his own blog: http://buzzylinhart.blogspot.com/



More Polls July 30, 2004 http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2004/07/29/opinion/polls/main632847.shtml

posted by Joe Vig's First Impressions @ 8:51 PM

Wednesday, July 28, 2004



They Are All Insane, We Are In The Matrix

The Matrix is a Metaphor Dictionary Definition: metaphor \Met"a*phor\, n. [F. m['e]taphore, L. metaphora, fr. Gr. ?, fr. ? to carry over, transfer; meta` beyond, over + fe`rein to bring, bear.] (Rhet.) The transference of the relation between one set of objects to another set for the purpose of brief explanation; a compressed simile; e. g., the ship plows the sea. --Abbott & Seeley. ``All the world's a stage.'' --Shak.Note: The statement, ``that man is a fox,'' is a metaphor; but ``that man is like a fox,'' is a simile, similitude, or comparison. written around 10:28 PMSo I'm driving home from the TV station in Wakefield after editing my shows with Bill Press (author, BUSH MUST GO), Johnny Pesky (author FEW & CHOSEN) and Bill Nowlin of Rounder Records & Books (author, MR. RED SOX: The Johnny Pesky Story). We also downloaded our digital tape interview with Curt Schilling. Coming home the exits to Woburn and Medford were blocked by police cars, so I had to go the backroads. Some individual was behind me with lights so glaring, so I pulled over, taking the Florence Scovell Shin philosophy of non-resistance. Doesn't the individual pull in front of me and stop their car. So I move ahead and stop my car and get out and ask them to please LEAVE ME ALONE. What is it with people? 10 PM at night and they want to pull up to your bumper with BRIGHT LIGHTS it is like someone is paying them to stalk and harass. Ridiculous. Maybe they are all insane, maybe we live in the Matrix. Earlier in the night around 6:30 PM on Route 128 some lunatic in his red van was roaring down the highway, about 12 inches from my bumper - what is it with these people? All in a hurry to go nowhere, zig zagging in and out of traffic, and cops all over Route 93 (but not 128, where are the cops when you need them? Stuck in the Matrix no doubt). John Edwards is giving a great speech while I'm driving home. Bush can only steal the election, and then Pamela Ruby Russell of http://www.rubytunes.com/ says there will be a revolution. "The haves and the have mores" is a horrifying line from Fahrenheit 911 - all those right wing crazies calling Michael Moore's movie "fiction" haven't even seen it - it is BUSH's OWN WORDS or lack thereof when he has the "My Pet Goat" book in his hand. The Republican Nutties are probably too vain to admit they made a BIG mistake. 11:09 PM FREE SPEECH ZONEOur Free Speech zones are being limited. People don't want the truth, they want to twist and turn things and create their own lie which they then call the truth.



Mark Mellman's May 12, 2004 article from THE HILL http://www.hillnews.com/mellman/051204.aspxis pretty amazing. Mellman writes "...Kerry’s margin is 11 points better than was Bill Clinton’s at a similar point in time against Bush I." WOW!



posted by Joe Vig's First Impressions @ 7:55 PM

Tuesday, July 27, 2004



12:18 AM Wednesday morning July 28, 2004

It is like a police state out there. Up and down Route 93 from Woburn/Stoneham down to Somerville it was easy to drive at 5 PM. Usually there is a traffic jam that won't quit - but it waseasy to get to the post office at 6:10 pm - a post office 7 miles away --- zip zip zip - but the POLICE - everywhere, ever present. George Orwell! Five miles out of Boston in some cities one cannot park on the main drag! Can you believe this? =====================================================================



The buzz surrounding our politics in 2004 is amazing - Bush seems so down in the polls that his only option is to steal the election again --- and Pamela says that will lead to REVOLUTION ---John Lennon meets George Orwell. What is the point of having Pat Buchanan on the air? At least Reverend Al Sharpton is witty and funny. Put Al Sharpton on the Rush Limbaugh show for a few weeks - Rush is so tired it is sad - a deflated 3 hours on the air that creates a vacuum -no wonder NPR's ratings have gone through the roof

